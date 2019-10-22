Following a three-year hiatus, the Yuba-Sutter Swan Fest will come home to roost, scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 8-10, chamber Chief Executive Officer Marni Sanders said.
In partnership with Visit Yuba-Sutter and California Rice, the festival has been revived in part because of public interest.
“People were wondering where it went,” Sanders said. “It’s a great opportunity for people to explore the outdoors and our region.”
Sanders said Yuba-Sutter has a lot to offer, as evidenced by the host of planned field trips during the three-day Swan Fest.
Some of the more popular ones, Sanders said, are the birding at Beale and guided tour of the Sutter Buttes.
The first of two birding at Beale trips runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Normally closed to the public, the event is a rare opportunity to look for birds across Beale Air Force Base’s 23,000 acres. According to the Yuba-Sutter chamber website, department of defense facilities preserve some of the best remaining habitats in the U.S. and Beale is a great example.
The field trip, led by a couple base biologists, is designed to search the grasslands for burrowing owls, ferruginous and rough-legged hawks, other raptor species, and most likely either a bald or a golden eagle.
Another high point of the weekend, according to Sanders, is the guided tour of the Sutter Buttes.
Sutter Buttes, the smallest mountain range in the world, according to the chamber website, is not normally open to the public, Sanders said.
But on Nov. 10 there is opportunity to explore the depths inside the mountain on a three-mile walk to look for birds of the Buttes.
The 100-year-old Dean Place Cattle Ranch is also on the chamber itinerary.
The field trip begins at 8 a.m.
Sanders said birding and Beale and Sutter Buttes are extremely popular because they’re not usually open access points.
“People are drawn to those,” Sanders said.
Sanders said Swan Fest brings people in from all over the world. This year some of the bird enthusiasts include residents of Oshkosh, Wis., just for the Swan Fest.
“These folks are very interested in festivals like these,” Sanders said. They love the landscape.” She said Swan Fest is one of the biggest tourist attractions of Yuba-Sutter.