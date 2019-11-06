Various organizations and groups are working hard to increase tourism to the Yuba-Sutter area by marketing it as a destination location, but the region is already an annual stop for one huge population – migrating birds.
Bird and nature enthusiasts will flock to the area this weekend for a chance to catch a glimpse of the annual migration of millions of birds during the 2019 California Swan Festival, which is back by popular demand after a two-year hiatus.
The three-day event – organized by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Visit Yuba-Sutter and California Rice Commission – offers workshops, presentations and guided tours.
The festival is timed to honor the return of the tundra swans to their winter home, though participants will learn about a wide variety of species throughout the weekend.
Former Marysville City Councilman Dale Whitmore will be participating as a tour leader for the 10th year. He worked for California Department of Fish and Wildlife for 35 years as a wildlife biologist, and although he is retired now, he still enjoys educating the public on the natural resources the Yuba-Sutter area has.
“We have so much artificial and natural wetland habitat – both state and federal waterfowl refuges. The refuges were set up in the 1940s and ‘50s to reduce the amount of damage that millions of waterfowl were doing for rice farmers, so the lands were purchased and converted to get birds to stay there until rice was harvested,” Whitmore said. “Things have changed now, and rice is harvested earlier than it used to be, so there’s not the same sort of issues. Now, there is a great effort between rice farmers and environmentalists to produce more waterfowl habitat.”
Rice farmers, after harvest, flood their fields to aid in decomposition of the rice straw.
The Yuba-Sutter area saw 141,329 acres of rice harvested in 2018. The region is part of the Pacific Flyway where birds migrate from as far as the most northern tip of Canada down to Mexico and the southern United States during the winter months. Birds stop for refuge throughout the trip to rest and replenish, and flooded rice fields provide a buffet.
“Rice fields, coupled with the remaining wetlands, are vital to the health of millions of birds,” said Jim Morris, communications manager for the California Rice Commission. “More than 60 percent of the seasonal diet for millions of ducks and geese in the Central Valley comes directly from local rice fields. Seeing the environmental benefits from the rice fields is a joy. It’s great to know rice farms are not only providing a staple food, but also billions of dollars in wildlife habitat.”
Morris said the migration benefits the entire valley. It attracts visitors to the region; it gives farmers another use for their fields during the winter; and it benefits the environment. Even the tundra swan’s large webbed-feet help rice in that when they walk in the flooded fields, it helps to decompose the rice straw, he said.
“When people learn that water for rice has twice the benefits – growing food and nurturing wildlife – their appreciation grows for the vital role of our industry in California,” he said.
Whitmore said there are events for everyone this weekend, from birding and hiking tours to wildlife photography and falconry.
“I’m always excited that we get to showcase the many different things that the Yuba-Sutter area has to offer, including its wildlife history,” Whitmore said. “There are just so many things that most people don’t ever get a chance to do because they can’t get behind a locked gate, and these tours allow people to access and see those areas.”
The 2019 California Swan Festival kicks off on Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday. For more information or to register for a tour, go to www.yubasutterchamber.com/swan-festival.