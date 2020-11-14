Swan tour season is in full swing in Yuba County, thanks to a partnership between Yuba Water Agency director Charlie Matthews and his rice farm, along with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
CDFW hosted a caravan tour on Saturday of a portion of the 23,000-acre rice fields, pointing out the many species of birds throughout the area. CDFW’s Genelle Treaster said there are over 100 species of birds who migrate here. The tours continue every Saturday through Jan. 16, said Treaster.
“Today is always one of my favorite days because the geese are coming in,” Treaster said. “In general you can always see some swans, geese and ducks here. November, you’re usually guaranteed to see lots of birds and ducks.”
Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, Treaster said participants need to drive their own cars and are limited to only a few stops on the tour.
It’s recommended that people bring binoculars, drinking water and snacks during the caravan tour, Treaster said.
“We view from a distance,” she said. “The fields are private and the farmers do not want you on there. Beyond that when you walk onto the fields you’re going to flush the birds and that’s the worst thing you can do for them, because they need their rest and calories after migrating.”
To register for a tour visit https://bit.ly/2H0zGFs or simply email Genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.gov or call (916) 358-2869. Each tour is limited to 10 vehicles. Each car is only allowed members of one household.