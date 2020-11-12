There’s some big-time birding available to locals and visitors.
In partnership with Mathews Rice Dryers, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening its swan tour season this month. Participants will experience an up close look at nature in Yuba County.
The two-hour tours, happening every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through January at 8800 Mathews Lane, Marysville, will allow 30 participants to scout birds by caravan along the local rice fields. A CDFW naturalist will lead the tours.
Tour participants are expected to dress warmer because car windows will be permitted to be lowered to allow for a more intimate look at the wildlife, a CDFW news release stated.
The tours explore District 10, which is a 23,000-acre expanse of privately-owned rice fields that boast one of the largest seasonal concentrations of tundra swans in the Central Valley.
During the tour, tundra swans can be viewed foraging and moving around together in family groups, according to the release. It’s recommended that people bring binoculars, drinking water and snacks during the caravan tour.
Restrooms will be available at the meeting/staging area.
For more information or to register for a tour, email InterpretiveServices@wildlife.ca.gov or call (916) 358-2869.