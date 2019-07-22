One of the more common worries that James Casner has when he’s out patrolling the waters is people trying to swim all the way across the river, bucking the current.
Casner, a deputy with Sutter County Sheriff’s marine patrol, said given the current strength of river currents and unknown water depth, overexertion can be dangerous.
“Let the current take you, don’t fight it,” Casner said. “Go with it (the current) and go at an angle toward the shore.”
With the weather expected to reach triple-digits this week, Casner expects to see plenty of people out navigating the area waterways. He’d like to see the public exhibit a safety-first mindset.
Casner said there has already been two drownings this year, including one last Friday near Feather River Parkway off the 10th Street Bridge.
Casner said right now the Feather River current is from 3 to 7 mph, down from about 10-12 mph earlier this summer. But that’s still a strong current and swimmers should be wary.
“(The current) slowed down, but is still flowing (at a) constant force,” Casner said. “It’s not going to slow down (or) stop for any of us.”
The narrower parts of the rivers are even more treacherous, Casner said.
“If the river gets narrow, the current will speed up,” he said. “It’s a little more dangerous.”
Water temperature is another worry. Casner said on Sunday the water temperature was 68-70 degrees, which can feel much different than 90- or 100-plus air temperature. Jumping in the water can be a shock.
Casner said awareness is probably the biggest point he wants to emphasize to people as they prepare to continue to enjoy water recreation this summer.
Casner said wider areas of the river can be safer, but there are still hazards to be wary of.
The hidden holes and dropoff spots in the water are perhaps the most common problem areas that Casner sees when it comes to trouble on the beaches.
“Be mindful that the beach is going to drop off someplace and usually drop off quickly,” he said.
It’s not just natural water features that should concern the public.
While river swimming is a bit dangerous, the most drowning deaths among children 14-and-under in the state, according to California Healthline, is backyard pools: there have been 856 swimming pool drownings from 1999 to 2017. That’s compared to 248 drownings in natural waterways during that same time frame.
While Casner tends to lean toward river swimming as more dangerous, he says it’s important to not swim in a pool alone, and parents should fit children with proper life jacket protection and keep an eye out on the pool at all times.