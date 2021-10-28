Sycamore Ranch announced this week that it would be closing its camping season early due to damage caused by the recent storm. Day-use is also currently closed.
Yuba County Parks and Landscape Coordinator Nic Clavel said portions of the park received several feet of rushing water and damage included debris deposits, fallen trees and limbs, and washed out and eroded roads.
“Most of the damage occurred in the campground,” Clavel said in an email. “It is a matter of public safety, access, and the resources to perform clean up and repairs.”
Clavel said the cost to fix the damage is undetermined at this time. The park is out of peak camping season at this time but Clavel did say the county would lose out on revenue due to the closure. The camping season usually runs through mid-December. The next camping season starts on April 1, 2022.
Clavel said he is optimistic about reopening day-use very soon.
“Keep an eye on our Facebook page where we will keep visitors updated,” Clavel said. “Also, next door, Sycamore Ranch’s sister-park Hammon Grove remains fully open. The parks are beautiful this time of year and we encourage folks to get out and enjoy Yuba County — just be aware of weather alerts and water levels.”
According to a park Facebook post, those with 2021 camping reservations have been or will be contacted and given a full refund. The upper parking lot may be used during daylight hours.
Other impacts
Storm impacts in Yuba County consisted of many localized events like fallen trees, roadside ditches overtopping and plugged culverts and storm drains, according to Yuba County Public Works. Fallen trees temporarily blocked lanes on Loma Rica Road, Moonshine Road, and Cleveland Road. Approximately 15 large trees were down and blocking roads.
Flooded roads included Iowa City Road, Ramirez Road, Dairy Road, Carrington Court and Cleveland Avenue.
There were sliding events that landed rocks on Marysville Road and a mudslide on Fountain House Road leaving it impassable.
Assistant Public Works Director Sam Bunton said Thursday that Fountain House Road is passable and that the mud on the road has been removed. He said the River Oaks East subdivision area is no longer experiencing water on the road.