The South Yuba River Citizens League’s annual salmon float and hiking expeditions along the Lower Yuba River were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
SYRCL announced this year’s Salmon Expedition tours will be held virtually with the help of funding provided by the Yuba Water Agency.
The seven virtual adventures are designed for K-6th grade students and their families to explore a different ecological, cultural, or historical aspect of the fall Chinook salmon run along the lower Yuba River.
Each video is between 8-15 minutes long.
The videos are set up as an educational unit package, which includes a resource guide, pre-assessments, pre-episode activities, mid-episode activities, and post-assessments.
All activities are designed for easy environmental science learning at home – each episode has a Spanish subtitle version.
The expeditions give youth and community members a chance to observe and learn about endangered Chinook salmon returning to their ancestral spawning habitat and the role salmon play within the watershed.
The process also serves as a learning foundation for highlighting many of the other historical, environmental, and socioecological dynamics integral to the future protection of the Yuba watershed.
The video package is available for $15 through Feb. 1.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2WZlIbg.