In honor of hosting its 25th annual Yuba River cleanup event, the South Yuba River Citizens League will hold a weeklong cleanup in September to remove trash and debris from the Yuba Watershed.
The nonprofit organization is currently gathering volunteers to participate in over 30 cleanup sites between Sept. 10-17 for the event. Volunteers will also be celebrated by the end of the cleanup week with an appreciation party at Bridgeport in South Yuba River State Park. Food, drinks, music and activities will be offered.
The nonprofit has organized river cleanups since 1997 as part of the statewide environmental event California Coastal Cleanup Day. Since its inception, Yuba River cleanup events have removed over 180 tons of waste and recycling materials from the river, according to officials.
“Throughout the summer, River Ambassadors have heard feedback from visitors and locals alike: they love the Yuba and want to know the best way they can help protect the river,” Community Engagement Manager Maddie Davis said in a statement. “The Yuba River Cleanup is the perfect opportunity to join in and activate your passion while working solo or with a team of coworkers, friends, or family members.”
According to the South Yuba River Citizens League, the Yuba River is enjoyed by 800,000 people each summer. While many people take responsibility for the trash, waste or recreational items they bring to the river, others are not as respectful of the watershed environment, the nonprofit said.
“By the end of ‘river season,’ the Yuba needs a little help from the community that loves it,” Executive Director Melinda Booth said in a statement. “This annual cleanup demonstrates uniting the community for the Yuba more than any other (South Yuba River Citizens League) program and I’m continually in awe at the outpouring of support for this event.”
To volunteer for the Yuba River Cleanup event, visit www.yubariver.org. To suggest a potential cleanup site that is not listed for the event, contact Davis at maddie@yubariver.org or 530-265-5961.