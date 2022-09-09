The watershed conservation group South Yuba River Citizens League is looking for volunteer salmon naturalists to assist on the Salmon Expedition rafting trips in Yuba and Nevada counties for students in grades 3-12.
Volunteer salmon naturalists play a key role in teaching about the life cycle of salmon, local ecology and the human impact on the Yuba Watershed, officials said. They assist the Citizens League in introducing students to Chinook salmon that migrate from the ocean to their spawning waters in the Yuba River.
“Becoming a volunteer salmon naturalist is a great way to help connect students to their local environment, instill in them a love of nature, expand their knowledge of the history of the area, and guarantee them a lifelong memory,” officials said in a statement.
Salmon Expedition rafting trips will occur every weekday from Oct. 3-Nov. 18. Volunteers are asked to participate on at least three trips, but can take part in as many trips as they like.
In order to volunteer, salmon naturalists will have to attend two training sessions on Sept. 21 and 22 where they will learn about the Salmon Expedition curriculum and program. The orientation training session on Sept. 21 will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the South Yuba River Citizens League office at 313 Railroad Ave. in Nevada City.
On Sept. 22, volunteers will participate in a “dry run” of the rafting trip from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will raft on a section of the lower Yuba River to learn and practice the curriculum, officials said.
To become a volunteer salmon naturalist for the Salmon Expedition rafting trips or for more information about the training sessions or program commitments, visit the South Yuba River Citizens League website at www.yubariver.org. Interested parties can also contact River Education Manager Monique Streit at monique@yubariver.org or by calling 530-265-5961 ext. 218.