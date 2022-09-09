The watershed conservation group South Yuba River Citizens League is looking for volunteer salmon naturalists to assist on the Salmon Expedition rafting trips in Yuba and Nevada counties for students in grades 3-12.

Volunteer salmon naturalists play a key role in teaching about the life cycle of salmon, local ecology and the human impact on the Yuba Watershed, officials said. They assist the Citizens League in introducing students to Chinook salmon that migrate from the ocean to their spawning waters in the Yuba River. 

