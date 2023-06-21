With the help of grant funding from Yuba Water Agency, even more fourth grade students in Yuba County will have the opportunity to participate in the South Yuba River Citizens League’s (SYRCL) Salmon Expedition tours this fall.
The agency’s Board of Directors recently approved a grant totaling nearly $13,000 to expand SYRCL’s salmon expedition trips to include 270 more students from Wheatland School District and Plumas Lake Elementary School District, bringing the total to nearly 1,400 fourth graders.
With over $400,000 in grant funding that was approved earlier this year, the combined funds will cover the cost of a day-long educational rafting adventure over the next three years, as well as loaner water shoes and rain jackets, officials said.
"The Salmon Expedition field trips provide students with the opportunity to float down the Yuba River, see salmon and other wildlife, and experience a fun, hands-on field trip many students would not have the chance to experience if it wasn’t for the funding provided by Yuba Water Agency,” Education Director Monique Streit said in a statement. “Over the last few years, school interest has increased significantly. The additional funding will allow more students to attend a salmon expedition float field trip for the first time.”
During the rafting trip guided by SYRCL naturalists, students learn about the Nisenan tribe, as the Yuba River watershed is their ancestral and traditional homelands. Other lessons include the Gold Rush era and how hydraulic mining impacts the river and tribe to this day.
Students also learn about the life cycles of salmon and the other wildlife that rely on the river to survive. The trip also gives students the chance to see spawning salmon on the lower Yuba River.
Yuba Water has supported the salmon tours for Yuba County fourth graders since 2019. SYRCL plans to continue growing capacity to eventually allow the remaining fourth-grade classes to join the tour in the future, officials said.