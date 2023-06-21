With the help of grant funding from Yuba Water Agency, even more fourth grade students in Yuba County will have the opportunity to participate in the South Yuba River Citizens League’s (SYRCL) Salmon Expedition tours this fall.

The agency’s Board of Directors recently approved a grant totaling nearly $13,000 to expand SYRCL’s salmon expedition trips to include 270 more students from Wheatland School District and Plumas Lake Elementary School District, bringing the total to nearly 1,400 fourth graders.

