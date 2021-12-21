The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) announced recently that it is currently accepting applications for its 2022 Environmentalist of the Year Scholarship.
The scholarship is now open to graduating seniors from both Nevada and Yuba counties, a news release said.
“Investing in our youth is a priority at SYRCL. We take pride in offering this scholarship to support outstanding young people who are committed to making a positive impact,” said Melinda Booth, SYRCL’s executive director, in the release. “It is a joy to see young people from our watershed who want to use their education to lead, affect change, and seek solutions to some of today’s most pressing environmental challenges.”
SYRCL, a community organization with more than 3,500 members and volunteers, is seeking to support students who aspire to become agents of change to help foster the next generation of environmentalists, the release said. SYRCL said it will award a $4,000 scholarship to one high school student who plans to pursue a degree in an environmental field and is distinguished by their service, leadership, academic achievements, and extracurricular activities.
Applications for the scholarship will be accepted until Feb. 18, 2022. Applicants must be a resident of either Nevada County or Yuba County, have a minimum grade point average of 3.0, be committed to pursuing an environmentally related degree, and have a history of community leadership, extracurricular activity, and environmental volunteerism, the release said.
“To be recognized as the environmentalist of the year is such an honor,” said 2021 recipient Skyler Meinholz in the release. “I am so happy my love for the Yuba is helping me in my future to save other wild places just like it.”
For more information or to apply, visit www.yubariver.org.