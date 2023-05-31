YubaRiverGrant.jpg

Pictured is a portion of the Yuba River that will be included in the Upper Rose Bar Restoration Construction project.

 Aaron Zettler-Mann/South Yuba River Citizens League

As part of a continued effort to restore fish and wildlife habitat throughout the state, the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) last week approved about $83.15 million in grants, including $4 million for a project in Yuba County that will benefit the Yuba River.

According to the WCB, the South Yuba River Citizens League was awarded a $4,081,000 grant for a “cooperative project” with Yuba Water Agency. Called the Upper Rose Bar Restoration Construction project, it is intended to “increase spawning habitat, create backwater habitat and reduce bank erosion on the Yuba River one mile north of Smartsville in Yuba County,” the WCB said.

