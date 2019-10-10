ISTANBUL – Four people were killed and 70 wounded when mortar fire from Syrian Kurdish militia hit two Turkish border cities on the second day of an offensive in northeastern Syria.
A 9-month-old Syrian baby and a civil servant were killed, while 46 people were injured following “rocket and mortar” attacks in Sanliurfa’s Akcakale and Ceylanpinar districts, the regional governor said, in the first official confirmation of casualties on the Turkish side.
Cross-border fire killed three others in the city of Mardin’s Nusaybin district, about 125 miles to the east of Sanliurfa, according to an official statement.
Twenty-four were injured in Mardin, local broadcasters, including CNN Turk, reported.
The United Nations said tens of thousands of civilians were fleeing Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring” in the east of the Euphrates River. The offensive threatened an escalation to the world’s largest displacement crisis, the U.N. added.
A group of 14 aid agencies warned that around 450,000 people living within four miles of the Syria-Turkey border are at risk. Some vital services have been interrupted, including medical facilities and water supplies, the groups said.
Ankara has been criticized by Western allies, with the EU calling on Ankara to stop the offensive.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at international criticism of Turkey’s offensive.
“Hey European Union! Pull yourself together. If you describe our current operation as an act of invasion, it is easy – we will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way,” Erdogan told his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) members in the capital, Ankara.
Turkish armed forces have “neutralized” 109 “terrorists,” Erdogan said, adding that Ankara wants to avert the creation of a “terrorist state” along its borders.
Erdogan was referring to members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey views as terrorists threatening its border security.
The SDF controls large areas in northeastern Syria and has been Washington’s main partner in defeating Islamic State.
Many nations are concerned that the attack on the SDF could lead to a revival of Islamic State. French President Emmanuel Macron said the offensive runs “the risk of helping Daesh (Islamic State) rebuild a caliphate.”