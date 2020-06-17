The Sutter County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously at a special meeting Tuesday to introduce an ordinance that would declare needle exchange programs within the county as public nuisances.
The vote was in response to the California Department of Public Health’s approval of Yuba Sutter Harm Reduction and Community Outreach (YSHRCO) to provide syringe services in three locations in the area. In a letter announcing the approval of the program, CDPH said conditions exist in Yuba and Sutter for the rapid spread of HIV, viral hepatitis or other blood-borne diseases.
The focus of the program will include dispensing, collecting and disposing syringes as well as tracking syringes that enter the community and providing information about treatment and counseling for people using syringes, according to YSHRCO. The three proposed locations include a stationary site at Harmony Health Clinic in Linda, one mobile site in Yuba County and one mobile site in Sutter County. The sites would distribute harm reduction kits, which include syringes, safe injection material and encourage people to dispose of syringes safely.
Three dozen emails from Sutter County residents opposed to needle exchange programs were read during the supervisor meeting followed by three letters in favor, said Chuck Smith, Sutter County public information officer. Supervisors will vote to adopt the ordinance at next week’s meeting and if passed, it would take effect 30 days later.
District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer made a motion to make the ordinance an emergency ordinance, meaning it would take effect immediately after it passes on June 23. However, his motion wasn’t seconded by another supervisor and failed.
“To me, it is an emergency,” Ziegenmeyer said. “...I think it’s bad and we need to do whatever it takes to stop it.”
The Yuba City Council approved a motion for staff to prepare an ordinance that would impose a ban on needle exchange programs within the city, according to Mayor Shon Harris. The ordinance still has to be voted on for final approval. While none of the sites run by YSHRCO will be located within Yuba City, the Sutter County mobile location is surrounded by incorporated Yuba City.
Like Sutter County, if the ordinance is passed, needle exchange programs would be deemed a public nuisance.
The Marysville City Council did not vote on an ordinance during its meeting Tuesday but directed staff to provide the council with more information about the program, according to Mayor Ricky Samayoa.
He said the council had not heard about the program and will take action at the next council meeting after being presented with specifics. In addition, staff will look at ordinances being voted on in other counties and cities to help Marysville potentially draft its own. Samayoa said he has concerns about a syringe program given that used syringes are already a problem in Marysville, particularly in recreational areas.
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors next meeting is 3 p.m. June 23 and Marysville City Council will next meet at 6 p.m. July 7. Yuba City Council will meet next on July 7 at 6 p.m.