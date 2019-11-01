Time to saddle up for a night of fun-filled games to support the community.
The South Yuba Recreation Volunteer Association will host their annual “A Wild West Saloon” fundraiser tonight, Saturday Nov. 2, at the Wheatland Community Center, 111 C Street in Wheatland next to the City Hall.
SYRVA board member Mindi Reid said the event will include dinner and several games including craps, blackjack and Texas holdem, as well as a raffle and silent auction.
Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the gaming will begin at 6 p.m. The silent auction is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. to round out the night.
Tickets cost $30 in advance or $40 at the door and include dinner, a bingo card, door prize entry and an opening hand of gambling cash.
Tickets can be purchased at The City Grill, 1912 State Route 65 in Wheatland, or from any SYRVA or partner member.
Attendees must be 21 or older to attend the event.
According to Reid, proceeds from the event will benefit local community-oriented programs including the SYRVA’s annual holiday lunch program held during winter break.
“We serve more than 100 lunches to anyone in the community that needs a hot lunch,” said Reid.
This year’s partners include Wheatland youth basketball, Wheatland youth football, the Wheatland Senior Center, Wheatland 4-H and Future Farmers of America, Wheatland High School Sober Grad Night and the Rainbow Girls.
For more information, visit the “A Wild West Saloon 2019” fundraiser event page on Facebook.