The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed most community festivities for more than a year now, but organizers of the Yuba-Sutter Taco Festival said they have gotten the green light to host the second installment of the event in June.
Presented by Alma West Latin Music and Food Festivals and Alma West Entertainment, LLC, the event will again fill the streets of downtown Marysville with live music and entertainment, vendors, activities and, most importantly, lots and lots of tacos.
Wally Alvarado, vice president of artist relations for Alma West Latin Music and Food Festivals and Alma West Entertainment, LLC, said since he announced the finalized date for this year’s festival on social media, the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.
“I am still trying to get caught up on all of the DMs I received,” said Alvarado. “We’re coming out strong this year, with a bigger set up and a lot more activities.”
Several staples from the inaugural event – including the beer garden, taco eating contest, chihuahua beauty pageant and car show – will return this year, said Alvarado, along with additional attractions including a midway with rides.
Alvarado said because many of the food trucks had long lines at the last event and some even sold out of tacos, there will be several more trucks on site this year.
Alvarado said he has also been in talks with a local culinary teacher to have students put on demonstrations on how to make tacos.
This year’s festivities will encompass a larger portion of the downtown area, stretching from D Street down to the Yuba County Library, and Alvarado said he plans to continue growing the event each year.
“The goal is to make it as big or bigger than the Peach Festival,” said Alvarado.
He would also like to add a farmers market to the festivities in the future.
“We want to create an all-day experience,” said Alvarado.
Alvarado said he plans events all over Northern California but this event in particular is more heartfelt for him because it allows him to give back to the community he calls home.
The Yuba-Sutter Taco Festival will be held in downtown Marysville on June 5, starting at noon. Admission is free and Alvarado said a schedule of events will be released at a later date.
Although he does not know what COVID-19 guidelines will be like in June, Alvarado said the festival will adhere to all current protocols to help ensure the safety of all that attend.
Event organizers are still looking for sponsors and vendors to participate in the festival. For more information, email jalvarado@almafestivals.com.