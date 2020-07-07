The Tahoe National Forest announced it’s increasing access for the public to some of its recreational opportunities, including campgrounds, day-use sites and trails around New Bullards Bar Reservoir.
Campgrounds along Marysville Road that are now open include Dark Day Campground, Garden Point Campgrounds (boat in), Madrone Cove Campground (boat in) and Schoolhouse Campground.
All developed recreation sites on the Tahoe National Forest are now open, though trash removal services remain limited. That includes Dark Day boat ramp and picnic area along Marysville Road.
Non-motorized trails in Tahoe National Forest are also open, including Bullards Bar Trail Complex.
Visitors are encouraged to maintain at least six feet distance from others; to not gather in groups; community with others while passing; and to pack out trash. More up-to-date information on what is open can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe/.