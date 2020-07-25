Tahoe National Forest fire management officers and recreation managers have noticed two trends this summer: an increase in forest visitors dispersed camping and a sharp increase in both escaped and illegal, unattended campfires.
According to a news release, Tahoe National Forest entered campfire restrictions on May 29, 2020. Since that date, wildland firefighters have responded to 19 escaped campfires, according to the news release. Those are incidents in which unattended campfires are burning adjacent areas and suppressive action taken by wildland firefighters prevented further spread. By comparison, the second highest number of escaped campfires over the same date range occurred in 2018 when the Tahoe National Forest responded to nine escaped campfires.
“... Tahoe National Forest employees have also taken action on approximately 75 unattended, illegal campfires outside of designated recreation sites,” Eli Ilano, Tahoe National Forest Supervisor, said in the news release. “These are campfires that have been left burning with the possibility of immediate escape into the forest. Drastic numbers such as these greatly increase the potential for large, destructive wildfires.
“In California, about 95 percent of wildfires are human caused and many are the result of escaped campfires. We need our visitors, now more than ever, to practice responsible recreation. This starts by following campfire restrictions.”
Current fire restrictions prohibit campfires outside of fire rings, which must be within specific developed recreation sites. Fire restriction patrols will be conducted throughout the remainder of the summer and into the fall. Punishment could mean up to $5,000 in fines or imprisonment for up to six months, or both. A list of locations where campfires are allowed within established fire rings can be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/home/?cid=FSEPRD750152.
For more information, contact Joe Flannery, Tahoe National Forest Public Affairs Officer, at joseph.flannery@usda.gov or 530-715-1949.