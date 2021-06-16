It’s that time again to take a stroll in downtown Yuba City.
The Yuba City Downtown Business Association is hosting its annual Summer Stroll Festival on Saturday along Plumas Street – the event will feature live music from a variety of bands, more than 100 craft vendors and 20 food vendors.
Sandee Drown, president of the association, said the stroll has been taking place for about 10 years. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s our opportunity to showcase our beautiful downtown and to highlight the businesses that are down there,” Drown said.
She said it not only brings the Yuba-Sutter community together, but it also attracts people from outside the region to experience the area.
The outdoor event will feature live performances from bands including Ariel Jean Band, North Forty, Everything Nice, Coles & Company, Slaughterhouse Road and Kymmi & Diamondback.
There will be a main stage, which will feature some bands from outside the area, along with one on Center Street that will feature some local bands, Drown said.
“It’s a summer music festival so (there will be) just tons of variety of music for everybody,” Drown said.
The event will also have a beer garden and spiked snow cones, downtown merchants will be open and restaurants will also be open, some of which will have stroll specials.
The event will also feature a children’s zone with activities like a climbing rock and a big “dartboard” where kids will kick the ball at it and more.
She said facial coverings won’t be required, however, those who wish to wear them can and there will also be sanitation stations set up around the event.
The temperature is expected to be in the triple digits, Drown said, and there will be tents set up for shading around the stages.
Due to the heat, Drown said she discourages people from bringing their pets because of the hot pavement and asks that people stay hydrated.
The free event will take place from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Yuba City – Drown said Plumas Street along with side streets will be closed for the event.
For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.