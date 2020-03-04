WASHINGTON – Got whiplash yet? The Democratic presidential race abruptly compressed Tuesday from a muddled mess of multiple candidates to a classic contest between an old guard liberal and a lefty insurgent.
Whether former Vice President Joe Biden’s surge was timely enough and potent enough to keep rival Bernie Sanders from gaining an insurmountable lead toward the nomination will be much clearer when California finishes counting its votes. And that could take awhile. But Biden was well on his way as first results came in and he notched decisive victories in two big Southern states: North Carolina and Virginia.
Those newcomer pragmatists who once hoped to go the distance? They are background noise. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke all dropped out of the race and are urging Democrats to back Biden.
So what are the top takeaways from Super Tuesday, the biggest day on the Democrats’ primary calendar?
– The establishment strikes back
Biden looked like a goner for much of February. He got creamed in Iowa, was creamed again in New Hampshire, and hobbled out of Nevada a distant second. His vast lead in the polls at the start of the race seemingly had vanished. He looked tired at events, overwhelmed on the debate stage, and meandering in the field.
Then came his sweeping victory Saturday in South Carolina. And on Tuesday he kept plowing through the south thanks to overwhelming support from African American voters.
– Bernie keeps booming
Sure, it was better for the Sanders campaign when the opposition was splintered and aimless. It is now him against a mostly united establishment. But betting against his movement is a big risk. It is still strong. Stronger than Biden’s, arguably.
The candidate’s challenges in places like North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday reflect those that hurt him in 2016, when much of the South was just not buying what Sanders was selling. He has had particular difficulty appealing to African American voters in the Sunbelt.
But he also entered Super Tuesday poised to clean up in California, the largest state, thanks in large part to the inroads with Latino voters, who also propelled his win last month in Nevada.
– Half a billion dollars for ... What?
The poor billionaires. They have been beat up and battered throughout this contest. Usually by the left. But former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg is finding the mainstream isn’t thrilled to have him around either.
Bloomberg has rapidly fallen from establishment savior to a spoiler, under growing pressure from party stalwarts to quit the race. His entire case for running was built around Biden’s weakness, not his comeback. Bloomberg spent more than half a billion dollars since late November to make the case that he was the only moderate candidate equipped to best Bernie Sanders in the fight for the nomination.
– Warren won’t give up the war
This race is looking increasingly hopeless for Warren. The left has largely coalesced around Sanders. Moderates are spooked by her far-reaching plans. She has been under performing in state after state. A weak showing in Massachusetts would be yet more dismal optics for this candidate. There is no clear path to the nomination for Elizabeth Warren anymore.
Yet, she pushes on.
As long as this race appears destined for a contested convention, the Warren campaign sees a place in it for her.