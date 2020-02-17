Where do you go when you want to go on a big family vacation? How about a Disneyland adventure? We’ve got just the person to give you some advice on going.
Marysville resident Angie Gates regularly takes trips to the “happiest place on earth” with her family.
“We usually go every year, sometimes every two or three years – whenever I need a Disney trip,” Gates said.
The attendees ranged from just Gates and her husband, Ron, all the way up to a group of 14 family members – including her children, their children and more.
Her love for Disneyland began when her parents took her when she was a child. Ron and Angie have been taking their kids since the mid-1980s.
“When you walk under that tunnel, it’s a whole different life,” Gates said. “All of the pressures and the bad things, they’re just gone. It’s all clean, everybody’s smiling, families are together, they’re having a good time.”
There is a wide variety of attractions at Disneyland for people to enjoy, such as the “Mad Tea Party” cups, walking through Toontown, and exploring a galaxy far, far away at Galaxy’s Edge – Disneyland’s “Star Wars”-themed area.
But Gates’ favorite ride? “It’s a Small World.”
“Everybody who’s ever gone with me, they know that they have to ride that ride with me,” she said. “... I just love all the animation, the color, the dolls. It’s a memory from when I was a child and rode with my parents (and) it’s a big enough ride that all of us can get in one boat.”
Best time to go to Disneyland and special deals
Gates said the best time to go to Disneyland would usually be during the offseason – such as February or March – when smaller crowds can be expected.
She recommends that people avoid holidays, summer vacation and spring break.
“It can be miserable for first-time goers,” Gates said.
She said there are also a number of ways to find deals for a Disney vacation – such as through the military or employers.
“Check your businesses and unions, they could have discount tickets,” Gates said.
There’s also a website – www.getawaytoday.com – that she said allows people to plan their trip, including Disneyland tickets and hotel, and make payments on it each month if they book far enough ahead of time.
Other ways to save a little money
Gates said she also recommends that people eat before they enter the park for the day.
“We usually eat outside the park except one day for breakfast,” she said.
She said food inside the park can get expensive – especially if people are visiting with their family and eating there for every meal.
But she recommends trying Plaza Inn on Main Street for breakfast because many of the characters are there.
“We usually have a breakfast buffet in the park and the characters come to you,” Gates said. “Little things like that can save you time.”
She said everybody should also try the corndogs from the Little Red Wagon, also on Main Street, as well as Dole whip in the park.