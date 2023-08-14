John Kenyon has fond memories of Marysville’s Ellis Lake.
As someone born at Beale Air Force Base and who has spent most of his life in Marysville, Kenyon has beautiful memories of families, like his, who would gather together for events and picnics at the lake.
Now, when the idea of picnicking at Ellis Lake is brought to the forefront, Kenyon invariably hears sentiments like, “Eh, can’t believe people do that.”
That’s because the lake has fallen into disrepair over the years – poor water quality and certain areas outside the lake appear to have been neglected and not maintained since Kenyon was a child spending his days there.
Kenyon and a small but mighty group decided to change the narrative that is Ellis Lake. Alongside friends and key contributors Laura Rosellini and Carla Rosellini-Peverini, Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew was born with the plan to take back the lake with weekly cleanup sessions beginning with Saturday’s kickoff event that brought out approximately 50 volunteers who spread out over the approximate mile-long distance of the lake to trim trees, pick up trash and diligently provide needed tender love and care to one of the jewels of the city.
The crew adopted the lake through Marysville’s Adopt-A-Park program and plans to be there each Saturday cleaning it. What’s also planned, Kenyon said, is to have a boat canvass Ellis Lake picking up some of the algae spots that have formed in multiple areas due to a broken filtering system and various other issues the city is currently addressing.
“We want to try and be part of the solution,” Kenyon said.
Kenyon’s partner and fellow lead organizer of the cleanup, Laura Rosellini, said Ellis Lake remains a beautiful destination for people to just sit.
“To sit and look,” said Rosellini. “It’s still really pretty. We have beautiful trees if we can just get rid of this sludge.”
According to Marysville Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist, parts of a Ellis Lake Master Plan are up for approval tonight at the Marysville City Council meeting. The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Gilchrist said the city has hired qualified individuals who will lead the charge in returning the lake’s feeding system to how it was originally designed.
“We want to go back to the historic way the lake was fed, which was from the Yuba River,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist said water needs to be pumped in and out of Ellis Lake with the help of the river. While admitting that the pumping system broke a while back, Gilchrist said “we have both issues taken care of” now.
Yuba Water Agency is committed to help and provide the funding assistance to the revitalization of Ellis Lake, Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist, who was hands-on during Saturday's cleanup, said he loves the lake and shared a few memories that stuck with him while growing up in the area.
Gilchrist said Ellis Lake Island and the gazebo was his sister’s “sanctuary,” adding that his family loved to sit and enjoy the beauty surrounding the landmark, especially during the Fourth of July.
Gilchrist said while the city may have taken the lake for granted, it’s vital to the longevity of Marysville to remedy the situation for future generations to enjoy.
“We are taking care of ours,” Gilchrist said.
Those interested in becoming involved with Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew can contact the group by emailing CRCCMarysville@gmail.com. The group is also active on Facebook.
Proposed city improvements around Ellis Lake
The Ellis Lake Master Plan includes proposed improvements to the area surrounding Ellis Lake. Some proposed elements of the project include the following:
– A 6-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian path offset from the lake edge.
– Modified lake footprint where required to allow for bicycle and pedestrian path.
– Enhanced connectivity from the southwestern most corner of the lake to Bryant Field.
– Playgrounds and tot lots.
– Footprint for common restrooms shared between lake and ballpark.
– Small stage with lighting for night use.
– Additional lake-facing outdoor dining at south end of lake and/or near ballpark.
– Additional pedestrian facilities along C street north of 14th.
– Lighting to allow for extended nighttime use of bike/ped trail and a recreation feature.
– Fishing areas/piers.
– Kayak, paddle board launch site.
– Outdoor gym exercise equipment.
– Enhanced recreation opportunities.
– Picnic/Bar-B-Que areas.
– Secure garbage/recycling receptacles aligning with city standards and maintenance staff recommendations.
– Splash pad.
– Facilities improvements within the north and east side of the ballpark.
– Controlled pedestrian crossings across 14th street.
– Incorporation of Yuba Water facility (designed by others) into lake.
– Highlight existing historic and cultural features and incorporate additional artifacts as available.