For the first time in over three years, volunteers with the Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History (FPYCH) converged onto the Historic Marysville City Cemetery on Saturday to bring back a few members of the oldest city-owned cemetery west of the Mississippi.
It’s called Tales of the Crypt, and it is moderated by Victoria Tudor, a board member of FPYCH and chairperson of the City Cemetery Commission.
Tudor said the tour, which is self-guided, costs $10, with all proceeds going to help restore the headstones of the 10,000 buried souls on the property, which is directly off State Highway 70 north of Marysville.
Preparations for Tales of the Crypt began in July when FPYCH volunteers started researching the buried souls they were going to narrate for the event, Tudor said.
The information, Tudor said, typically comes from the Yuba County Library, old online newspaper editions, the census and ancestry databases.
Family members of the buried sometimes contribute to helping bring back the dead, Tudor said.
Marysville historian Sue Cejner-Moyers, who played the role of Lucy Ramesur, the sister of Mary Aaron of the Mary Aaron Museum, was one of the characters on display during the return of the Tales of the Crypt. Cejner-Moyers, Chris Pedigo, Anna Wood and Yuba City Vice Mayor Wade Kirchner all played the role of settlers who came to Marysville in the 1800s.
Cejner-Moyers said she is in the process of working with cemetery commissions in the county on a project that she calls Pioneer Cemetery-Project – the dash standing for a soul’s life.
According to Cejner-Moyers, there are 30 pioneer cemeteries and over 30,000 buried souls in Yuba County. Cejner-Moyers is working as a consultant to help digitize a few of the prominent ones for next year’s Tales of the Crypt.
“(It’s) a different way to show history,” Cejner-Moyers said.
The process works, Cejner-Moyers said, through apps that are downloaded and then used as storage for pictures, music, video and family history.
For $50, Cejner-Moyers said the person or family creating the storage on the app can then email the parent company to receive a self-adhesive QR code that can be placed near each gravesite.
With the guidance of city commission chairpersons like Tudor, QR codes could be in place by next year.
In addition to the traditional Tales of the Crypt, Tudor would like at least one grave next year to be equipped with a QR code, where family and community members can scan the code with their mobile phone to receive a video history of the buried soul.
Tudor said the commission is hoping to begin with Dr. Samuel Percy Simpson, one of the gravesites without a headstone due to damage sustained at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery over the years.
Tudor said the group is looking for volunteers to help preserve the grounds and keep the cemetery in pristine shape. To volunteer to help restore the cemetery, search FPYCH on Facebook or email FPYubaCoHistory@aol.com.
Weather permitting, the Historic Marysville City Cemetery is open for self-guided tours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.