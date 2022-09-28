After a two-year hiatus, Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History (FPYCH) is set to bring back “Tales of the Crypt” to the Historic Marysville City Cemetery.
This popular fundraising event features reenactments and stories from some of Marysville’s founding pioneers, many of whom now lay to rest in this same cemetery.
This year, community volunteers will portray doctors, lawyers, lawmen, and a city coroner with an emphasis on their accomplishments, deaths, and the legacies they left behind. Many of the participating actors are Yuba-Sutter history enthusiasts, and some are the descendants of those that came to California before the Gold Rush.
Three showtimes are scheduled for Oct. 8: one at 11 a.m., another at 12:30 p.m., and the final at 2 p.m. Each show takes about an hour to complete and will be performed in one central location. Shaded seating will be available under oak trees planted throughout the cemetery grounds. After the presentation, guests will be offered a guided tour and are free to wander the cemetery until its closing at 6 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the cemetery gates on the day of the event. Only a check or cash will be accepted. Admission is $10 per person, but children 12 and under are free. All children must be accompanied by an adult during the event. Treats for both the young and old will also be available for purchase.
Guests are welcome to dress in period garb from the 1850s to the 1940s, however organizers encourage the use of good walking shoes.
FPYCH is a nonprofit organization and proceeds from this event support ongoing headstone repairs within the Marysville City Cemetery among other restorative projects.
The Historic Marysville City Cemetery is located at 2144 B St. in Marysville, off Highway 70, north of Marysville High School. For more information on FPYCH, search for them on Facebook or email fpyubacohistory@aol.com.