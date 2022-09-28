Tales of the Crypt

David Knight, portrayed by Leroy Prindle, talked about his service as a board member to the Marysville Daily Appeal (one of the predecessors of the Appeal-Democrat) and his business enterprises during a “Tales of the Crypt” event in 2017. Knight passed away in 1900, and is buried in his family mausoleum at the Historic Marysville City Cemetery in Marysville. 

 Appeal-Democrat file

After a two-year hiatus, Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History (FPYCH) is set to bring back “Tales of the Crypt” to the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. 

This popular fundraising event features reenactments and stories from some of Marysville’s founding pioneers, many of whom now lay to rest in this same cemetery. 

