The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce is hosting the ninth annual Taste of Yuba-Sutter Thursday, where guests can enjoy food and drink from 40 local vendors.
The event will be at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. and tickets are $50. The number of vendors at this year’s event is up from the 32 last year, according to Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marni Sanders.
“Part of our mission is to help promote our local business,” Sanders said.
Sanders said she is expecting 500 guests this Thursday and that the event is a major fundraising event for the chamber that helps fund the programs and services it provides to the community.
This year, there will be a top chef and top vintner competition among the vendors judged by people with a culinary background as well as a people’s choice award that can be voted on through the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce app.
The Ray Allen band will be performing and Dave Logasa from the radio show Dave and Briggs of Country 103.1 will be emceeing the event, according to Sanders.
Raffle tickets will be available for $20 for a chance to win one of the 52 wines being raffled off – all with a value of $20 or more. In addition, gift certificates to all 40 vendors will also be raffled off for $20.
Bridge Coffee Company, the only coffee roaster in the Yuba, Sutter and Colusa area, according to co-owner Timothy Styczynski, will be one of the vendors on hand Thursday. This will be the third year Bridge Coffee Company will be at the event. Styczynski said the event is an opportunity to “talk about what we’re actually doing.”
Stycznski co-owns the company with his wife.
People will be able to see demonstrations and sample lattes and other coffee products made from ingredients that the Bridge Coffee Company makes itself.
“We’ve had wonderful year-over-year growth as a business,” said Stycznski about his company getting exposure through the Taste of Yuba-Sutter.
Mary Flanery is the catering and marketing director for the Silver Dollar in Marysville which will be at the event Thursday for the second time.
“We’re going to be barbecuing our delicious ribs on site,” Flanery said.
Flanery said after the Silver Dollar came under new ownership a year and a half ago, the restaurant started catering and was a vendor for the first time last year. The event helped get the word out that the Silver Dollar now caters and the restaurant saw an increase in foot traffic as a result of being involved in the event last year.
While it will be the Silver Dollar’s second time at the event, Flanery has been to all Taste of Yuba-Sutter events. She has been in the catering and marketing industry for 14 years but says this particular event stands out.
“This is definitely by far my favorite,” Flanery said.
What separates the event from others, according to Flanery, is how the event brings together small business owners from the area.
‘”It’s such a great way for the community to get together,” Flanery said.