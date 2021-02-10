Mardi Gras means Fat Tuesday and celebrates the last day of indulgence before Lent begins. John Nicoletti said the star of Fat Tuesday (Feb. 16) is the food. Nicoletti recently cooked up a classic jambalaya dish while leading a cooking class at Casa de Esperanza.
“It was especially fun because the county of Sutter and Hilbers Construction Inc. came in after a fire damaged the building, affected Casa’s mission and they gave back a beautifully equipped facility,” Nicoletti said. “Now we are doing a cooking class and get to serve these moms and kids.”
Ingredients
-3 tablespoons peanut oil
-12 ounce andouille sausage sliced
-3 boneless skinless chicken thighs chopped bite size
-4 stalks celery diced
-1 onion diced
-1 green bell pepper diced
-1 28 ounce can of diced seasoned tomatoes
-3 clove garlic minced
-Cajun seasoning mix (homemade or store bought okay)
-2 bay leaves
-Hot sauce to taste
-Have some cooked steamed rice ready.
-1 quart chicken stock
Directions
You can serve jambalaya over rice, but it can be added to the mix and give it some chicken stock then just let it reduce down into even more flavors.
It is not required but you can use a big cast iron skillet. Heat the pan, add half the oil and then brown the sausage. Remove the sausage from the pan but keep the drippings. Add more oil and now cook the chicken for about four minutes. Now, put the sausage back into the pan and add all of the veggies and the hot sauce. Stir all that up. Add the seasonings and the chicken stock and let simmer for at least a half hour. Right before service, mix the rice into the jambalaya and really blend all those great flavors.