Tattoo expo

Hand painted, traditional American art murals live inside the halls of Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor in Marysville. This shop organized the region’s first tattoo convention back in April and will be hosting an even bigger event starting Aug. 12 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland will be housing its first tattoo convention in August, thanks to the efforts of Rodney Herrera of Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor in Marysville. 

This three-day event will run Aug. 12-14 in the Kumi Event Center, located on the north side of the casino next to Hard Rock Live. 

