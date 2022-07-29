Clinics to administer vaccinations for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis will open in Colusa in August. The Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services will deliver immunizations commonly known as the TDAP vaccine to incoming seventh grade students.

According to the California Department of Public Health, state law requires students to receive their first dose of a pertussis-containing vaccine on or after their 7th birthday. Immunization proof is required for students to advance to seventh grade and beyond. 

