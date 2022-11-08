TeaParty1.jpg

Patrons enjoy tea service last month inside the Teegarden Event Center in Yuba City during the High Tea for a Cause event that was held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and served as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. 

 

 Courtesy of Margaret Kahn

Last month, the Teegarden Event Center in Yuba City held five “High Tea” services in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This fundraising event was held from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday in October. 

Attendees delighted in hot tea, and a variety of tea sandwiches, pastries, and baked goods. A small raffle, photo booth, and bouquet bar also were added attractions. Whether survivors of cancer or not, event organizers said people had fun visiting and sharing stories and for some it was their first time inside this historic Victorian home. 

Tags

Recommended for you