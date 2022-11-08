Last month, the Teegarden Event Center in Yuba City held five “High Tea” services in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This fundraising event was held from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday in October.
Attendees delighted in hot tea, and a variety of tea sandwiches, pastries, and baked goods. A small raffle, photo booth, and bouquet bar also were added attractions. Whether survivors of cancer or not, event organizers said people had fun visiting and sharing stories and for some it was their first time inside this historic Victorian home.
Robyn Cooper, creator and coordinator of the high tea concept, was excited to have brought the community together for such a worthy cause.
"It was so gratifying to look around and see people laughing and enjoying themselves,” said Cooper. “I look forward to doing the event again next year. We hope other businesses and private parties are inspired by and create their own fundraisers.”
Cooper and her helpers were grateful to Russ Zullo, the owner of Teegarden Event Center, for generously donating the space. They also credited the women of chapter VI of the Philanthropic Education Organization, Kneadful Things Cookies, Red Maple Ranch Flower, Milani Farm, Milani Optical, Crumble Cookies, Stephen's Farm, and Cinnabon for their time and charitable donations.
Approximately 200 people took part with $2,200 being raised to benefit the American Cancer Society.
Next year, Cooper plans to add a few evenings or weekend hours so that people who work have the opportunity to attend.