Marysville Joint Unified School District board members tabled a motion to approve the hiring of a new position after the Marysville Unified Teachers Association president took the podium to express her frustrations with the board.
Angela Stegall, MUTA president and a Marysville High School teacher, asked board members to not approve the hiring of the new position of an instructional data coordinator that would help collect and analyze student data to drive instructional improvement in addressing achievement gaps.
“Your teachers and professional educators are experienced, trained and highly qualified as data collectors, data miners and data facilitators so we ask the board to vote this down this evening,” said Stegall during the board meeting. “If you look at the job description, it includes items that are on every job description for every teacher and every administrator.”
According to the job description, the position would support site administration in addressing learning gaps, especially those created by the COVID-19 pandemic with the insight of data. This person would work under the executive director of Educational Services with a three year contract at a starting position of $111,027-$183,832, including statutory costs and health and welfare benefits. In order to pay for this position, the Marysville Joint Unified School District would use ESSER III funds provided by the California Department of Education that help address the impact of COVID-19 on elementary and secondary schools.
“The starting base salary for the new position you’re looking at this evening is more than twice that of a starting teacher in this district and right now the district is stalling us on negotiations over salary increase,” said Stegall. “Right now if you look at a teacher in this district who has given 38 years of their life to this district, even with a bachelor’s degree and 75 units, could not make the base salary for your new coordinator position in the district office.”
The motion to table the agenda item was done in order to receive more information from staff and the decision to table it was made by trustee Doug Criddle, and seconded by trustee Alisan Hastey, according to Randy Rasmussen, Marysville Joint Unified School District board member. The motion requested this item to be brought back at the Oct. 26 board meeting and passed with five yes votes and one no vote, said Rasmussen.
“The cost of living for this year is at least 5.07% and what we’re asking for is less than that,” said Stegall during the board meeting. “One of the ways that the district is able to amass the reserve that they have is because of them not passing on the cost of living adjustment to your employees and just as a reminder that’s not exactly how you go about retaining the high quality of educators.”
COVID debate rages on
An informational item on the agenda, a correspondence to the district dated from Aug. 18 from parent Johanna Lassaga in regards to COVID testing, vaccines and wearing masks in schools, ignited shouts of parents and individuals who rooted in support. Lassaga asked for the informational item to be made into a voting agenda item at the next board meeting.
Fal Asrani, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said an upcoming task force meeting will be held soon to converse with parents, teachers, district personnel and administrators about the issues the school district is facing.
It has not yet been determined when the meeting will take place but Rocco Greco, executive director of student engagement, will lead and organize the meeting.
According to Asrani, the school board meetings do not allow for parents to have an open dialogue or for there to be a two-way conversation, so this gives them an opportunity to meet and discuss the current guidelines and directions from the California Department of Education and California Department of Public Health.
Any parents interested in joining the task force can reach out to Greco at rgreco@mjusd.com.