Faculty members from Yuba County school districts were celebrated for their outstanding achievements and dedication to their schools during the 2023 Educator of the Year awards.
The Yuba County Office of Education hosted an awards dinner on Thursday in Marysville to honor classified employees, new teachers and certified educators throughout the county. Community Engagement and Emergency Response Administrator Amy Nore said that this was the first Educator of the Year awards event held since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of this, several nominees who were recognized during the 2019/20 school year were honored during Thursday’s ceremony.
Nore said that the Office of Education sends out nomination forms to each Yuba County school district. District employees then nominate teachers or faculty to be recognized at a county level.
“Most nominations come from a staff member’s peers or other people who have noticed good qualities about them as educators. They see teachers who go above and beyond with their students or teaching style and think they deserve recognition,” Nore said.
Certificated and classified employees can also be nominated for Educator of the Year at the state level, but new teachers do not meet the eligibility requirements to participate in the state program. Nore said that the Office of Education still wanted to recognize the importance of new teachers at the event.
“We know how hard it is to fill our vacant teacher positions, so we wanted to honor them as they are new in their careers,” Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Bobbi Abold said during the ceremony.
A total of 21 Yuba County school employees were honored in the awards ceremony.
Classified employees
– Alexis Lamb, office manager for Camptonville Elementary School in Camptonville. Patrick Brose, superintendent for the Camptonville Union Elementary School District, remarked that Lamb is “always smiling” and is well connected to students.
– Alexandra Romero, principal secretary for Marysville High School in Marysville. Principal David Vujoovich commended Romero for her ability to engage students.
– Jesus Hernandez, custodian for Cordua Elementary School in Marysville. Principal Karen Dow said that Hernandez was nominated for his dedication to the Cordua school campus.
– Shoshana Kinsman, paraeducator at Rio Del Oro Elementary School in Plumas Lake. Plumas Lake Elementary School District Jeff Roberts said that Kinsman was recognized for her love of children and holding high expectations for students.
– Crystal Collins, payroll for the Wheatland School District. Superintendent Craig Guensler said that Collins recently retired, but is still beloved by the district office.
– Kuulei Moreno, director of food services for Wheatland Union High School.
– Bryan Boyes, training and employment counselor at the Yuba County Office of Education. Boyes was recognized for a long, successful career as a youth mentor.
New teachers
– Kimberly Frost, teacher for Cordua Elementary School. Brose said that Frost is a natural born educator.
– Morgan Devico, English teacher for Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst. Assistant Principal Scott Jackson commended Devico for being empathetic, dedicated and supportive of rigorous instruction.
– Leticia Collier, special day class teacher for Linda Elementary School in Marysville. Principal Zach Schultz said Collier was nominated for taking several leadership roles within the school and being well-versed in pedagogy.
– Macie Gamble, math teacher for Rivers Meadow Intermediate School in Plumas Lake. Roberts referred to Gamble as a fun teacher who is rigorous, focused and meaningful in her instruction.
– Raul “Chico” Pena, third grade teacher for Wheatland Elementary School in Wheatland. Principal Peter Towne praised Pena for helping students feel safe and supported in the classroom and always helping on campus.
– Carol Keiser, director of career technical education courses and college readiness for Wheatland Union High School. Keiser was nominated for her work in expanding the school’s career technical education program.
– Rachael Warmack, special education teacher for Yuba County Office of Education. Warmack was nominated for her mentorship skills and guidance to students.
– Casey Nielsen, science teacher for YES Charter Academy in Oregon House. Principal Lousie Miller commended Neilsen for exceeding high expectations in her teaching and connecting with students through science.
Certificated employees
– Kayla Coughlin, ag teacher for Marysville High School. Vujoovich referred to Coughlin as a tireless worker for their school and praised her involvement in school activities.
– Youa Chue, elementary teacher for Ella Elementary School in Olivehurst. Principal Jen McAdams said that Chue is a dedicated teacher and a lifelong learner.
– Jessica Hall, learning center staff member for Cobblestone Elementary School in Plumas Lake. Roberts said that was nominated for her positive presence in the lives of students and staff members.
– Kaleen Appleton, second grade teacher for Lone Tree Elementary School on Beale Air Force Base. Appleton was nominated for helping students meet high expectations and for being a positive role model for students and staff members.
– Ellie Landers, instructional ag coach for Wheatland Union High School. Landers was commended for her involvement in student activities and for uplifting students through ag classes.
– Lesley Huck, special education teacher for Ella Elementary School. Huck was praised for her dedication to teaching and meeting the needs of students.