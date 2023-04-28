Awards.png

Classified employees, new teachers and certificated teachers were honored for their dedication to education during the 2023 Educator of the Year awards on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Tyler and Co Films

Faculty members from Yuba County school districts were celebrated for their outstanding achievements and dedication to their schools during the 2023 Educator of the Year awards.

The Yuba County Office of Education hosted an awards dinner on Thursday in Marysville to honor classified employees, new teachers and certified educators throughout the county. Community Engagement and Emergency Response Administrator Amy Nore said that this was the first Educator of the Year awards event held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

