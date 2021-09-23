Marysville Unified Teachers Association and the Marysville Joint Unified School District have had ongoing teacher salary negotiations for the previous school year and this school year, however, frustrations among the teachers association have arised as it feels the district has preferred to add new district positions rather than increase educator salaries.
“What we’re asking for is under the cost of living adjustment which is at least 5.07 percent,” said Angela Stegall, MUTA president and Marysville High School teacher. “Rarely in these last years, we’ve had a full cost of living adjustment presented to us.”
During one of its latest negotiations, MUTA proposed a 5 percent salary increase while the district counterproposed with 2 percent, said Stegall. MUTA also asked the district to provide a one time monetary bonus for the previous school year but are having trouble coming up with a proposed amount.
Negotiations for salaries have continued since July 2021. They are a rather lengthy process and counter proposals go back and forth. Anytime there are talks about compensation, it goes to the school board during a closed session meeting. If they accept the proposals, then it becomes a tentative agreement. If not, then the bargaining process begins again, said Stegall.
Meanwhile, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, L.A. school district teachers have negotiated a tentative agreement to acquire a 5 percent raise and stricter COVID-19 protocols, according to the Los Angeles Times. Stegall argues the district in Marysville has preferred to recruit district positions and has stalled negotiations of teacher salaries.
The district has added six newly-created positions for the school year, according to Ramiro Carreon, assistant superintendent of personnel services for MJUSD. According to Carreon, these newly-created district positions are behavior analyst, behavior aid, coordinator of innovation and instructional technology, mental health technician, health aide and supervisor of fiscal services.
Carreon said the district is committed to a collaborating process with the teachers union and ultimately respects its position. In response to hiring new positions, Carreon said these positions are all a part of the district plan committed to student success and the district has a responsibility to meet all targeted goals and use its fiscal resources to lift the community with all expenditures considered.
“Even through the six positions the district lists, this keeps happening where the district consistently adds positions at the district level,” said Stegall. “And when things take a turn, they lay off teachers, secretaries long before they cut off district office personnel even though they earn a higher wage in the district office.”
Teacher salaries in MJUSD start at $53,451 and can reach up to $84,940 and higher depending on years of experience and the education units accumulated beyond a bachelor’s degree. Stegall’s argument is that a teacher that has worked in the district for more than 13 years can stay among the same pay rate unless they acquire their additional units, like their master’s degree or doctorate. However, these additional educational units are expensive to pay off and if the district does not want to adjust teacher salaries to the cost of living, teachers cannot afford increments in their careers, said Stegall. A majority of MJUSD teachers have a bachelor’s degree and have accumulated 45-75 units, according to Stegall.
On Sept. 14, Stegall stood in front of the district board meeting podium and discussed how the district was yet again trying to add another position for the school year but continues to refuse adjusting teacher salaries to the cost of living. The position of a data coordinator with a starting salary of $111,027-$183,832 was tabled by the board of trustees, but will be brought to the district board meeting again in October. Stegall also does not understand how the district is seeking someone for this specific position when many teachers are qualified with these expertise and districts have had educators attend PLC conferences through the Solution Tree agency where they’ve been trained to look at data. Stegall said in the past the district spent thousands of dollars to send teachers union members to these conferences, sometimes in other states and pay for their flights, hotels and meals to attend them.
“The pay scale was established so that MJUSD could attract a skilled and experienced candidate whose services would need to be retained for three years,” said Carreon. “The market for such positions is highly competitive and we anticipate interest from job seekers in the greater Sacramento area.”
The main qualifications of this proposed data coordinator position are to hold a bachelor’s degree or preferred master’s degree in instructional technology, research and evaluation, mathematics or any related field. The applicants must hold site- or district-level administrative experience related to school programs and have deep knowledge of implementation of state standards. The applicants must also have experience in using academic data to impact instruction and school systems and knowledge of data processing software and school data systems along with other communication abilities and problem-solving skills.
“It’s pretty insulting that they pay these positions twice the salary of teachers and they want these positions to tell teachers how to do their jobs,” said Stegall. “Who knows the students and communities best? Who has a direct impact on the students?”
According to Carreon, the position is needed now to support the development of student achievement goals while ensuring the strategic implementation of programs and supports align with the goals outlined in the Local Control and Accountability Plan for 2021-2024 on behalf of the California Department of Education.
“The teachers union is firm in the belief that we put in a fair proposal,” said Stegall. “We’re hopeful to see contract negotiations settled so teachers can concentrate 100% on teaching.”