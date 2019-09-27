With everything from helicopters and tractors to horses, pigs and bees, the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds was a bustling hub of everything agriculture Friday morning for the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau’s Farm Day field trip.
The annual event brought together more than 2,000 area third graders from 34 Yuba-Sutter elementary schools for a fun-filled day of interactive agriculture education.
Laurie Johnson, program coordinator at the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau, said over 50 presenters were on-site to teach the kids a bit about the many different facets of agriculture, including land conservation, mosquito education, caring for and breeding various kinds of livestock, seed planting and even a bit of history about local agriculture.
“We do this to bring the kids out to learn not just about ag, but all of the different kinds of business that are involved in the industry,” said Johnson.
Johnson said that because agriculture is the biggest industry in the area it is important to educate the kids about it, especially those that may not have any exposure to the industry otherwise.
“We want them to know what ag is and where their food comes from,” said Johnson. “The kids are just amazed and thrilled when they get here.”