A few Wheatland Union High School District students recently participated in an internship at a home building site in Lincoln.
Celeste Boggs, director of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and work-based learning at the district, said the district and the North State Building Industry Association Foundation partnered for the first time to provide the students with a four-week paid internship at a K. Hovnanian home building site.
Four upcoming seniors – Abrianna Obezo, Avery Stackhouse, Adam Strebel and Isaiah Fini – worked alongside and learned from professionals in the various building industry trades, including framing, electric and plumbing.
Boggs said Bob Mooney, of K. Hovnanian, was the interns’ on-site supervisors, providing insight and knowledge about the construction industry.
July 9 was their last day on the job site.
Obezo said she enjoyed the opportunity to gain “hands-on experience and they really encouraged us to try it.”
Fini said the best part was “getting to do the work, having them not just tell you, but show you how to do it and correcting you if you did it wrong.”
The school and NSBIAF celebrated the students’ completion of the internship with an award ceremony and lunch.
Board members Greg Forest and Patricia Agles were also in attendance, along with Wheatland High academic technician Nancy Kailihiwa to show their support.
Boggs and Amanda Reynaud, executive director of NSBIAF, worked in partnership with The Community College Foundation to provide the opportunity.
Moving forward, Wheatland Union High School and the NSBIAF plan to continue to partner to offer internships during the school year, after-school workshops and summer internships.
“The funnest part of this whole internship was working with the plumbing trades,” Strebel said.
Students prepared for the internship by completing their OSHA-10 Safety certification over the spring semester, preparing resumes and cover letters and seeking letters of recommendation.
They went through the interview process and gained experience in developing job-seeking skills.
“Everything we did I really enjoyed like the framing, plumbing, and getting to watch the electricians do their work. It was a really good experience,” Stackhouse said.