Rachel Ostrander is making distance learning feel like real school.
The fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, has been teaching students via distance learning from her classroom.
“I am really impressed by how well things are going,” Ostrander said. “All of the students have been in attendance or in contact. They've been working hard and they are excited.”
She said it looks like a typical school day, but with a mix of online learning and independent practice.
“They are doing PE every day, they are doing math every day, they are doing reading every day,” Ostrander said. “It feels like school.”
She said things were a little bumpy at first – they weren't only teaching students about math and reading, but they were also teaching them how to navigate programs used to facilitate distance learning.
Some activities helped the students apply the technology and get used to the programs.
“It is different because, of course, we thrive off being here with the students so I think every teacher is feeling that they would like to have their students (in the classroom),” Ostrander said. “... I can't wait to welcome them back when it is safe to do so. It's a little lonely but I have all of their faces here on my screen and we're diving into everything.”
Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent of educational services for the Yuba City Unified School District, said that, for the most part, things have gone smoothly for the district in terms of distance learning. However, in the first few days, some high school students joined classes they weren't supposed to be part of and were disruptive.
Aurangzeb said the meetings through Google Meets can only be accessed from someone within the organization so if a student shared the meeting code with a student outside of the class but within YCUSD, they could join the meeting.
“They'll jump into a class that's not theirs and be disruptive,” Aurangzeb said. “... We have done some discipline with those kids, like you would if someone ran in from the hallway and was disruptive.”
She said the high schools temporarily stopped using Google Meets and are using Zoom – where a teacher can admit students one at a time. Aurangzeb said Google Meets is expected to roll out more security features in the near future and the plan is to return to Google Meets when they have been improved.
Aurangzeb said the first few days of distance learning was mostly about getting things organized.
“It's actually been pretty good, we've had a pretty strong rollout,” Aurangzeb said.
She said a number of schools had their drive-through materials pickups.
“We have been delighted and even just with the pickups, the kids logging in and starting to see assignments, I think everybody understands the expectations are different,” Aurangzeb said.
She said they also plan to do a monthly survey to ask people how things are going and if they need further support.
“We have made a lot of strides to have a strong implementation of distance learning and we are trying to really make it a completely different experience than last spring so we're hoping that we see the results of that,” Aurangzeb said.
Better Than Expected
Rocco Greco, executive director of student engagement at Marysville Joint Unified School District, said distance learning has been going better than expected so far.
“Participation rates have been high in most places,” Greco said. “There are still areas where we'll need to continue to improve.”
Greco said there hasn’t really been one big issue or challenge – a lot of it was about people getting up to speed and getting families connected, such as by distributing WiFi hotspots.
He said, however, it's been good to see teachers working to build relationships with their students.
“If everybody can maintain their mental health, maintain those relationships, I think that will carry us forward through this and we will be able to come back just as strong if not stronger than we were before,” Greco said.
He said he also encourages families and students to reach out if they need additional support.
“I thank everybody for the effort they're putting in,” Greco said.