Back in the 1800s, gold miners brought the first dragon from China to the United States to Marysville. Now in 2020, attendees of the 140th Bok Kai Parade on Feb. 22 will witness 40-50 volunteers animate a similar dragon as it makes its way through the three quarters of a mile route.
“It’s nice that we’ve been able to continue that tradition,” Bok Kai Parade Committee Chairperson Candice Young Fresquez said of Marysville’s connection with the original dragon.
The dragon used in the parade is held in storage most of the year and is taken out about a month before the parade and moved to another location where there is enough room to set it up. Young Fresquez said it is a yearly challenge for the parade committee to find a location to house the 175-foot dragon. This year, The Habitat For Humanity building in Marsville is the dragon’s home. The dragon is not difficult to move because it is made in pieces, but takes a long time to put together for animation.
It takes 27 people to animate the dragon which is done by individuals holding 27 posts. Twenty six of those posts make the body move and one animates the head. The head is the heaviest part, weighing 100 pounds, according to Young Fresquez.
The extra volunteers will be on hand to switch out with people on the parade route when they get tired. The dragon snakes and coils around down the route rather than moving in a straight line which makes it more strenuous for the volunteers. Volunteers will include airmen from Beale Air Force Base, their spouses and non active duty personnel who work on the base. Beale has supplied airmen to assist in animating the dragon since at least the 1970s, Young Fresquez said.
The Recce Town NCO Council worked with the parade committee this year to coordinate the volunteers.
“It’s definitely a nice relationship to have, I mean they’re so close,” Young Fresquez said. “I think it helps with those that are in the military and even the spouses to be exposed to some of our local history and assist and help with that. That’s something that you don’t get everywhere you go.”
It is customary for the group that will be animating the dragon during the parade to meet the week before the parade for practice.
Because many of this year’s volunteers have experience animating the dragon at previous parades a full fledged run through did not take place.
This past Saturday, a handful of volunteers met at Habitat for Humanity and walked the parade route without the dragon.