The lassos were twirling and the dust was flying at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville Thursday night for the Marysville Stampede Local Team Roping Qualifier.
The event, which was added to the rodeo roster by the Friends of the Marysville Stampede in 2014, is a qualifying competition that allows 10 local roping teams the opportunity to advance and compete among the professionals during the Marysville Stampede.
According to competitor Tyson Heusser, the timed competition consists of two contestants on horseback, called a header and a heeler, who work together to control the cow.
The header is responsible for lassoing the animals horns or neck and turning it in the direction of the heeler, said Heusser, before the heeler tries to lasso the animals hind legs. Should the heeler snag one or both of the animals legs, then the riders go in opposite directions so the cow does not have leeway to thrash around and the time stops.
According to Heusser, this competition is a three steer progressive match and competitors times for all rounds are added together to determine the winners.
Eighty roping teams showed up to demonstrate their wrangling skills in Thursday nights competition.
“There are kids out here as young as 13 and then we have competitors all the way up to their mid 70s,” said Huesser.
Fourteen year old Hailey Hicks, of Marysville, said she has been competing in the Marysville Stampede Team Roping competition for at least three or four years.
“It’s my favorite event,” said Hicks.
As a third generation of a rodeo family, Hicks said she loves events like this because it brings people together.
“Its great seeing the community come together and support the rodeo,” said Hicks.
Competitor Ryan Fowler said he has competed in this competition since it started five years ago.
“It’s a pretty fun way to get people together and celebrate our western heritage,” said Fowler.
Fowler, who said he has been roping his whole life, recommends coming out to the event and talking with people if you want to learn more about the rodeo.
“Come out and shake your neighbors hand,” said Fowler. “They’ll be able to tell you everything you need to know and it’s a great way to meet new people.”
“Its not as easy as it looks,” said competitor Brad McGilchrist of Marysville.
McGilchrist, who used to compete as a professional steer wrestler, said he started roping 20 years ago but got into it competitively because, he joked, he was getting to old for the more physical rodeo events.
“It’s much easier on the body,” said Mcgilchrist.
After the hours long qualifying competition, Fowler said many of the competitors continued roping the night away just for the sheer fun of it.
“It’s really a lifestyle,” said Hicks. “We come to competitions but we are really out here because we love roping.”
Of the 10 teams that wrangled their way into the top spots and advanced to compete during the Stampede, five teams will be compete on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and the others will compete Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Cash prizes and buckles will be awarded to the top four Local Team Roping Champions on Sunday afternoon.