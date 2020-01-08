A historic link to downtown Yuba City’s past – the Teegarden House – will soon be re-opening under new ownership.
Russ Zullo became the new owner just five months ago and intends to reopen the house as an events center, as it was before the last owner.
It will be available to rent for special occasions – and guests will be able to stay overnight in one of the bedrooms, with the kitchen at their disposal.
Zullo moved to Yuba City from North Carolina 12 years ago as a shop foreman at Kingsburry Inc. He eventually moved to the Bay Area, but returned after two years.
One day Zullo was walking by the old home and was intrigued.
“I was just walking by,” said Zullo. “There was a ‘for sale by owner’ sign.”
He learned that one of the previous owners, Cindy Paine, was showing the house and put him in touch with the owner.
Just three weeks before Zullo closed on the house he lost his job with Kingsburry Inc. But that didn’t stop him, and he eventually got another job with Femco, a precision machine and welding company in Olivehurst.
“I wanted to step into the role Cindy once held,” said Zullo. “When Cindy stopped running the event center and sold the home there was a void.”
The history of the home began when Dr. Eli Teegarden traveled from Ohio to Yuba City during the Gold Rush. Teegarden ordered a “kit home” from his home state of Ohio. The home was delivered by ship around Cape Horn to San Francisco and from there it was delivered by paddle wheel up the Sacramento and Feather rivers. Teegarden built his home in Yuba City and set up a medical practice in Marysville.
The Teegarden House was completed in 1853.
Through the years the house has seen various owners.
A former Yuba City mayor, Perry Mosburg, lived there with his family in 1941. At the time of World War II Mosburg housed soldiers from Camp Beale in the basement and the attic of the house.
In 2005 Cindy and Jerry Paine purchased the house. After they purchased the house they remodeled it. When the remodel was complete they turned the house into an event center. After 10 years, they sold it.
“I’ve seen all the major things to it,” said Cindy Paine, now an event coordinator for Zullo and a member of the Yuba City Downtown Business Association board. “If you watch the public (walk by) you see their attraction to it.”
When the home was sold to the previous owner, operations ceased as the new owner made plans to turn the Teegarden House into an upscale restaurant and bar.
Those plans came to a halt when he encountered legal trouble. And eventually the home was sold to Zullo.
“It’s a relief to see it back to the way it should have been. Have it back in its place again,” said Zullo. “I’m very excited. It’s been a long five months. Even though we’re not 100 percent done, we’re closer than ever.”