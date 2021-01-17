The Teegarden Event Center had a blast from the past visit Saturday when the Mosburg sisters returned to their old stomping grounds in downtown Yuba City for one of the first times after they lived there several decades ago.
Barbara Mosburg-Green and Joyce Mosburg-Hansen lived and worked at the Teegarden House beginning in 1941 when their father, former Yuba City Mayor Perry Mosburg bought the home.
The Teegarden has had several owners since Dr. Eli Teegarden built it in the 1860s.
Both the Mosburg sisters called the home a fun place to grow up and work as a young child.
“Our parents had us work,” said Joyce Mosburg-Hansen, who lived there from 1941-1967. “It was part of growing up. We made up the rooms and did the cleaning.”
The two sisters, separated by seven years, also helped out at an old sports shop down the street. Most of their time was spent on downtown Plumas Street.
“In the alleyway next door we played ball and had parties,” said Barbara, who moved out in 1955.
A lot of the parties happened inside the home too in the basement area, which at one point was an embalming area back in the day, Barbara said.
“Back when it was a mortuary,” she said. “We had lots of Halloween parties, but never saw any ghosts.”
The two would also do the washing for everyone, including members of Camp Beale, who rented out rooms with their families.
It was a full house back then with just two bathrooms -- one upstairs and the other downstairs.
“We had to take turns,” Barbara said.
Moving forward the Teegarden House is under construction with the plans to preserve its historical significance as best as possible, according to new owner Shelly Darrough.
“We want to keep it as historically accurate as we can,” Darrough said.
While under construction, Property Manager Russ Zullo said event tours are available for those looking to rent the place for parties once the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings are lifted.
For more information visit https://teegardeneventcenter.com.