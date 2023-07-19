The Teegarden House in Yuba City is preparing to host its first Battle of the Bands event from Aug. 4 through Oct. 20. The roster is set to include up to 16 bands and the deadline for submissions has also been extended to Aug. 4.
These competitive concerts will be held approximately every other Friday night from 6-10 p.m. in Teegarden’s front yard located at 731 Plumas St. in Yuba City. The first four concerts will consist of four bands who will each have 30 minutes to play before a panel of judges and a live audience.
One band from each night will be selected to battle it out against one another until only two remain. These two will go head-to-head in a grand finale concert on Oct. 20 from which a winner will be declared. As a prize, the winning band will be given the ultimate opportunity to play at the Hard Rock Cafe in Wheatland, pending procedural approval.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said Russ Zullo, Teegarden’s owner. “Back in the 80s, battle of the bands was really popular and I just hadn't seen it around here in a long time so I thought this would be a great place to have one.”
So far, this event has already pulled together a good variety of community sponsors including E&J’s Music Lounge, Silver Dollar Saloon, Electronic Playground, and Livingood Insurance.
“E&J’s Music is helping us with some of the band equipment, Electronic Playground is creating the flyers and helping to promote it on social media, Moon Tower Productions has given me a really good deal on sound equipment, and Silver Dollar will be serving food and beverages,” added Zullo.
Over the past year, the Teegarden House, also known as the Teegarden Event Center, has hosted a string of unique events such as Murder Mystery night, High Tea for a Cause, and a Halloween haunted house. Organizers hope that Battle of the Bands will help to diversify Teegarden’s audience and broaden opportunities for local musicians.
The current line up consists of predominantly local bands, most of which fall in or around the rock music category. All scheduled concerts will be free and open to the public, however audience members will be given the opportunity to purchase tickets at the event to vote for their favorite band during the “People's Choice Award.” Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.
The official judging panel will consist of four individuals from different sectors of the community with various backgrounds and passions in music. During the change overs, acoustic acts will be set up in the backyard under the direction of Gwen Buckley with Under the Canopy Music.
As of Tuesday, there were three open spots left for prospective bands. To learn more about the event, or to register a band, visit tinyurl.com/jjnjw2ye.