Dawson Anderson, center, performs on May 25 with his band during The Event held at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland. Local musicians will soon be given the chance to perform at the Hard Rock Cafe if they win the Teegarden House’s upcoming Battle of the Bands event.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Teegarden House in Yuba City is preparing to host its first Battle of the Bands event from Aug. 4 through Oct. 20. The roster is set to include up to 16 bands and the deadline for submissions has also been extended to Aug. 4.

These competitive concerts will be held approximately every other Friday night from 6-10 p.m. in Teegarden’s front yard located at 731 Plumas St. in Yuba City. The first four concerts will consist of four bands who will each have 30 minutes to play before a panel of judges and a live audience.

