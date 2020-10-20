The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old from Linda for stealing a handgun and running from deputies, according to a news release.
At around 9:40 p.m., deputies chased the teen as he ran in the area of Alpine Way in Linda. The teen was wanted for the theft of a handgun from a nearby residence on North Beale Road. Deputies found the juvenile hiding in a field where he had the stolen handgun with a loaded magazine.
He was booked into juvenile hall for larceny and resisting an executive officer, according to the release.