An unidentified 18-year-old male died Monday after a reported head-on collision near Grass Valley, California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jason Bice said.
The collision occurred at 5:50 p.m. on Monday on Rough and Ready Highway near Greenwood Road, just west of Grass Valley city limits, officials said.
“Multiple witnesses were at the scene, including an off-duty firefighter,” Bice said. “The two drivers required extensive extrication from their vehicles.”
The 18-year-old man, from Auburn, was driving a 2008 Infiniti G37 westbound on Rough and Ready Highway, the CHP said. The Infiniti reportedly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, where it collided head-on with a 2019 Subaru WRX, driven by Elise Durgin, 78, of Grass Valley, officials said.
“Unfortunately, the male was not wearing his seatbelt, causing him to suffer severe head trauma,” Bice said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Durgin suffered major injuries and was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where she was eventually transferred to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, according to officials.
Alcohol or drug use did not appear to have been a factor in the collision, but the investigation is ongoing, Bice said. Rough and Ready Highway was closed for approximately two hours for the investigation, according to officials.