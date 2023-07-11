Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of someone being hit by a train at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Monday, officials said.
The conductor of the Union Pacific Train said they hit a male person who was lying on the train tracks located along the Sutter and Yuba County line near Pleasant Grove Road and Bear River Road.
After an investigation from both the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and Yuba County Sheriff's Office, the victim was identified as a 16-year-old male from the Plumas Lake area.
At this time, officials said that there is no evidence of foul play and is suspected to be a suicide.
“This is a tragic event for both Sutter and Yuba County, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones of this young man,” Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said in a statement.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, text TALK to 741741 or visit the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline website at www.988lifeline.org.