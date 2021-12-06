A 17-year-old male was killed Saturday night in an ATV accident in Arbuckle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a crash that involved the 17-year-old male and a passenger, 24-year-old Maria Espino, both of Arbuckle. According to a release from the CHP, the teen was driving a 2021 Yamaha Raptor ATV on a private dirt road west of Putnam Way and north of a freeway undercrossing road.
The teen was driving at a high-rate of speed in heavy fog conditions, according to the release. CHP said he drifted off the road and swerved to avoid a power pole. This action caused the teen to lose control and collide with an almond tree in a nearby orchard, according to the release.
Both the teen and Espino were ejected from the vehicle and neither were wearing helmets, the release said. The teen was transported to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center where he died from injuries. Espino was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout with major injuries.
CHP said it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation and CHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 530-473-2821.