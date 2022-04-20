Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History (FPYCH) has been in an ongoing battle to preserve one of the west coast’s oldest cemeteries.
The Historic Marysville City Cemetery, located at 2144 B St. in Marysville, has two primary threats: ground squirrels and teenagers. Both of these feisty creatures have reportedly wreaked havoc on the aging monuments in the park.
Acts of vandalism are one thing, but the constant burrowing under heavy headstones can cause them to topple and break or sink into the ground. Of course, this digging refers to the local ground squirrels infesting the cemetery. Faith and Marmalade, the cemetery’s resident cats, put up a valiant fight but their efforts are no match for the ever-growing rodent population. That was until Liam Stout, a local Boy Scout, swooped in with a plan to eradicate the squirrels and give Faith and Marmalade some peace of mind.
“We saw many ground squirrels when I volunteered at the cemetery,” said Stout. “Vickie Tudor mentioned the need for owl boxes to help manage the rodent population, which gave me the idea to make it my Eagle Scout project.”
Tudor is a FPYCH board member and chairman of the City Cemetery Commission. Tudor said she likes to invite young people to volunteer at the cemetery for clean-up and restoration projects. She feels their involvement helps encourage them to take ownership which results in less destruction, and in this case, further preservation. Stout, a highschool freshman, has been volunteering with FPYCH since 2020 and is now well on his way to earning that elusive Eagle Scout status. On average only 5 percent of all scouts who join ever reach the Eagle rank. As one of the requirements, a scout must complete a community service project that demonstrates leadership.
After conversations between Stout and Tudor, it was decided that installing owl boxes would be the best way to encourage natural pest control.
“The owls would be low maintenance,” said Stout. “We would be able to encourage them to come there, they’re non-toxic, unlike poisons, and they wouldn’t harm the cemetery’s cats.”
This might seem like a simple task, but installing anything on historic city property takes quite a bit of political navigation, not to mention the red tape a scout must cut through to get their troops’ approval. In addition to this, Stout also had to research exactly what type of owl would be best for the job and what boxes would attract that specific species. Barn owls ended up being the perfect choice.
“They are big enough for the rodents that are digging under the graves to be prey,” explained Holly Stout, Liam Stout’s mother. “But small enough that the cemetery’s cats should be safe.”
The whole process began back in July, and the final boxes were raised just a couple weeks ago. In completion, Liam Stout received support and sponsorships from his troop, FPYCH, the city of Marysville, Lowe’s in Yuba City, Twin Cities Equipment Rentals, and Marysville Public Works. A total of four owl boxes were built and installed at the Maryville cemetery.
“We had to rent an auger, we had to assemble the boxes, pour the concrete, and raise the poles,” said Stout. “It was a lot of work.”
So far the boxes seem to be working as planned. Stout was excited to report that Tudor had already seen evidence of a couple of owls, discovering their “pellets” along the cemetery grounds.
“I think this was just a really fortuitous thing that happened,” said Holly Stout. “He had been volunteering at the cemetery, because there wasn’t anything else to do during the pandemic. It came together really nicely. I’m really proud of him.”
Liam Stout looks forward to continuing his volunteer efforts out at the cemetery and plans to pursue more merit badges with his troop. With the rodent population on decline, Faith and Marmalade are safe to enjoy some much needed rest and relaxation.