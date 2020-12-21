Two Yuba County teenagers were arrested over the weekend after allegedly robbing and shooting a vendor selling food from a cart in front of an apartment complex in Linda.
The incident occurred on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Beale Road in Linda. Multiple witnesses reported that two suspects were seen appearing to rob another person before shooting the victim and fleeing the area, running toward a nearby apartment complex.
When deputies arrived, the shooting victim – an unidentified 23-year-old Olivehurst man who was operating a food-vending cart in the area – was located on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Adventist Health and Rideout where he underwent emergency surgery and remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to a press release by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation by detectives and patrol resulted in the identification and arrest of the two suspects on Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and robbery. One suspect, Trew Smith, 18, of Olivehurst, was booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $1 million. The other suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile from Marysville who was not identified, was booked into juvenile hall.