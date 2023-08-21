The Yuba City Police Department responded to several 911 calls on Saturday regarding an “explosion” being set off at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace and a possible juvenile male on fire, officials reported.

After officers arrived on scene, they discovered that the explosion was caused by two juveniles lighting a single illegal firework inside the mall. While lighting the firework, one juvenile caught his shirt on fire, officials said. The suspects fled the mall on foot prior to officers arriving. 

