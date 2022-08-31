To celebrate Punjabi heritage and culture, The Live Oak Punjabi Heritage Association and the International Organization of Punjabi Women will hold two separate Teeyan Da Mela festivals on Saturday and Sunday in Yuba City.
Saturday will mark the 13th annual festival held by the Live Oak Association while Sunday will mark the 24th annual festival held by the International Organization.
Originally held in the Live Oak-Gridley area, the Live Oak Punjabi Heritage Association decided to hold the festival in Yuba City to access larger event spaces. This year, Saturday’s festival will be held in the auditorium at Andros Karperos School.
The Teeyan Da Mela festival on Sunday will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
The festival is celebrated within communities in Punjab to encourage young women and members of other communities to learn about their culture and heritage, Live Oak organizers said. The event was created to both celebrate and empower women, the Appeal previously reported.
“It’s all by the women, for the women and with the women,” Parminder Takhar, event organizer and founder of the International Organization of Punjabi Women, Inc., said previously. “(Our event) is the largest in the United States for Panjabi women to have this event.”
Both events will feature several dance performances, live music acts and other entertainment. The majority of which will be performed by local girls and women from the community, said Jasminder Mattu, one of the Live Oak Association event organizers. Punjabi singer and actor Kulwinder Billa along with the singer Shivjot will also be performing at the Saturday event.
Sunday’s event will feature several guest appearances including Miss Punjabi USA 2021 Keerat Takhar and comedians Ruby Deol and Jasvir Gill.
Mattu said that admission and participation in Saturday’s festival are reserved for women, girls and young boys aged 12 and under.
“All cultures are invited to experience the festival. All women can come together for food and dances,” Mattu said.
Saturday’s festival will feature 16 dance teams performing the Punjabi folk dance, Gidda. Most dancers will range in age from 8 to 18, but older women will also perform, Mattu said.
Gidda and other folk dances will also be performed during the festival on Sunday, organizers said.
Live Oak Association organizers have invited the incoming Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre and Yuba City City Councilmember Grace Espindola to encourage girls in attendance to pursue their career goals.
“We wanted to bring female leaders to show that we’re all equal here. We want to show girls that they can be politicians and leaders in their communities,” Mattu said.
The Live Oak Punjabi Heritage Association is also accepting donations from local businesses to help fund the event.
The Teeyan Da Mela festival on Saturday will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Andros Karperos School is located at 1700 Camino De Flores Rd. in Yuba City. The festival is free to attend and open to all women, girls and young boys from all cultural backgrounds.
The Teeyan Da Mela festival on Sunday will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds are at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City.
Raffle tickets will also be sold at both events for $5, but a raffle ticket purchase is mandatory upon entry to the festival on Sunday.
For more information regarding Saturday’s festival or to donate to the Live Oak Punjabi Heritage Association, contact Mattu at 530-301-9258. For more information about Sunday’s event, contact Takhar at 530-845-4800.