Dancers cut the cake to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Teeyan Da Mela event on Sept. 2, 2018, at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.

 Appeal-Democrat file photo

To celebrate Punjabi heritage and culture, The Live Oak Punjabi Heritage Association and the International Organization of Punjabi Women will hold two separate Teeyan Da Mela festivals on Saturday and Sunday in Yuba City.

Saturday will mark the 13th annual festival held by the Live Oak Association while Sunday will mark the 24th annual festival held by the International Organization.

