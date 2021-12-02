In response to residents’ complaints about trucks using surface streets in Hallwood to get to the Teichert Aggregates facility, the company is working on a project to connect the intersection of Kibbe Road and Highway 20 to a previously constructed portion of a private haul road.
Yuba County Planning Manager Kevin Perkins said the change in haul route would eliminate gravel trucks from the surface streets of Hallwood and would keep the trucks entirely on the state highway system.
“The push certainly came from the community and we recognize it made a lot of sense,” said Michael Smith, Teichert’s aggregate resources and government relations manager.
Smith said the Hallwood facility, located on Walnut Avenue in Marysville, has seen the neighborhood around the facility grow over the years. He said it’s a benefit to Teichert to make its neighbors happy. The company is covering all costs associated with the design and construction of the project including paying for a consultant who is working with Yuba County.
“The entire project is on our dime,” Smith said.
Teichert needs to obtain a grading permit from Yuba County to change the haul route. This triggered a need to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act and the county has been working on a project related to a Environmental Impact Report (EIR). The draft EIR will be released today for public comment and the comment period ends on Jan. 29, 2022. A public meeting to hear comments in person will be held with the Yuba County Planning Commission on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m., according to Perkins.
The project site is approximately 10 acres and is located at the intersection of Highway 20 and Kibbe Road, about three miles northeast of Marysville. Several rural residences exist northeast of the intersection and three residences exist southeast of Kibbe Road and Highway 20. At the northeast and southwest corners of the intersection there are unmarked bus loading areas that service four schools in the Marysville Joint Unified School District. Intersection improvements include westerly realignment of about 600 feet of Kibbe Road north of Highway 20; driveway access to connect existing homes north of Highway 20 with the realigned segment of Kibbe Road; decommissioning and removing the segment of Kibbe Road that is being replaced; a left-turn pocket for westbound Highway 20 traffic; and the installation of 12-foot shoulders on both sides of Highway 20 to the west of the intersection, according to the Notice of Availability of the draft EIR.
Once the comment period is over, the county will review all comments received and address the comments in a final EIR that would need to be adopted by the board of supervisors before the project can proceed. Perkins said he expects the board to hear the project in late February or March of 2022.
Smith said along with the board’s approval, Teichert will need to obtain approval from Caltrans because the project has to do with a state highway. All the trucks that currently use the haul route are not Teichert trucks but trucks operated by companies that use Teichert’s services. Smith said Teichert is a construction material company and the Hallwood facility provides building materials that are used in road repairs, housing, and other types of local construction.
“We’re hoping we can get moving on it in 2022,” Smith said.