Do you want to honor a frontline hero?
The Appeal is accepting comments from readers who want to thank and compliment “frontline heroes” – the people who care for us, watch out for us, help us out during the pandemic.
We’ll publish batches of your comments, with pictures, as they are submitted in the print edition of the Appeal.
Add your two cents by commenting in the Frontline Hero post on our facebook page, or email info and a picture to adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Tell us who you think is performing heroic deeds, whether it’s healthcare workers, food service workers, emergency services workers, teachers, etc.
So far, we have comments regarding: a postman; school lunch workers; a Salvation Army volunteer; the American people; caring children; retail workers and shelf stockers; social workers and medical workers.
We plan on running a special page in the print edition this coming weekend: deadline for submissions for that page is Thursday afternoon.